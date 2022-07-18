PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released an update Monday on the death of 18-year-old Jahiem Welch.

According to a press release, Welch’s autopsy showed that he died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:32 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and E. Republic Street. Police located two adults and one juvenile victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, Welch was pronounced dead Saturday at 3:02 p.m.

No additional information will be released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.