PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released an update Monday on the death of 18-year-old Jahiem Welch.
According to a press release, Welch’s autopsy showed that he died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly.
The shooting occurred at approximately 2:32 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and E. Republic Street. Police located two adults and one juvenile victim with apparent gunshot wounds.
All three victims were taken to a local hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, Welch was pronounced dead Saturday at 3:02 p.m.
No additional information will be released at this time.
This incident remains under investigation.