PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has some tips for car drivers and motorcyclists to avoid fatal accidents this summer.

Harwood said 70% of motorcycle fatalities occur at intersections. The most deadly intersections in Peoria are at War Memorial and Knoxville, and War Memorial and University.

He said motorcyclists should stay vigilant of the cars on the road because the driver can’t always see them.

“Our fatalities encompass distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding. So all of those things affect the motorcyclist as well as the car driver. They can’t depend on the car always seeing them, specifically in intersections,” he said.

Harwood said its best to wear clothing visible to drivers.

“Protective clothing obviously, bright-colored clothing … A lot of motorcyclists wear dark-colored clothing, so they are harder to see,” he said.

Harwood recommended taking a motorcycle safety class prior to getting on the road.