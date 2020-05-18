Coroner says can’t rule out ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound in shootout that killed one man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Friday night, police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at Pierson Hills apartments off of Lehman Road, during the investigation police say they got into a deadly shootout with Trashaun Shields, but the question still remains, who fired the deadly shot?

Neighbors who witnessed the violent scene say gunfire broke out during a vigil for Brien Metts, 22, who was shot and killed two days earlier.

“I heard multiple shots from my upstairs bedroom window,” said witness, Christopher Callen.

Police say when they arrived on scene they saw a car speed away and the car eventually crashed into a fence. Officers said the two men inside the car then ran on foot and during the chase, police say at least one of the men fired at officers. Officers then returned fire and a short time later found Trashaun Shields, 25, face down on North Kansas Road. Shields died at the hospital a short time later, but police and the coroner are still trying to figure out who fired the fatal blow. Right now there’s not enough evidence to say if police were the ones to kill Shields.

“We were left with nothing that was conclusive so we had to dig further and dig deeper,” said Peoria County coroner, Jamie Harwood.

Harwood says based on his findings during the autopsy, he wouldn’t rule out that Shields died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Where did the projectile enter the body and where did it end up.” What path did the projectile travel and is that path congruent with the investigation from the state police on scene,” Harwood said.

Peoria Community Against Violence president, Chris Duncan believes the initial shots that neighbors called police over were fired out of retaliation in connection to the death of Brien Metts.

“From what I’ve been told, the second individual was very close to the first individual,” Duncan said.

Duncan is also asking people to avoid using Facebook as means to seek payback on others and to tune out rumors and innuendo.

“Please don’t respond to Facebook accusations, please don’t try to retaliate,” Duncan said.

This is still being investigated by Illinois State Police and Harwood says it could be weeks before they have a conclusion.

Once the police’s ballistics investigation of the bullet’s trajectory is complete they will combine it with his findings to reach a decison.

“We’re going marry those two things together and then we’ll be able to have a conclusion,” Harwood said.

If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to call Illinois State Police at (309)-383-2133 or call anonymously to Peoria Crimestoppers at (309)-673-9000 OR (309)-347-9000.