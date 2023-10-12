BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner said a North Carolina man died after a semi tractor-trailer truck careened off a bridge and crashed on a road below.

Kathy Yoder said Willie J. Broner, Jr., 52, of Dallas, N.C., died of multiple blunt force injuries when his truck left the roadway and struck a “fixed object” where U.S. Route 51 meets eastbound Interstate 74.

Toxicology testing, as required by state law, are pending, she said.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. when Broner was headed east on I-74. His 2021 Kenworth truck left the roadway, crashed through a guardrail and came to rest on U.S. Route 51 below, according to the Illinois State Police.

Broner, the only one in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, the state police said.

The matter remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office.