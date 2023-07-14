EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced that a child is dead after a drowning incident in Eureka on July 11.

According to the Facebook update, Eureka-Goodfield Fire and EMS were initially called to Eastview Circle at approximatly 4:59 p.m. after Essence Toft had drowned in a pond. She was not breathing and had no pulse.

Toft was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in grave condition. She was pronounced brain-dead Thursday at 10:35 p.m.

Harwood stated that an autopsy will ensue after organ donation.

It is unknown how long she had been in the water before she was discovered.

No foul play is expected.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Toft’s funeral expenses here.

