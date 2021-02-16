CORONER: Washington woman dies from cold exposure

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cold exposure claimed the life of a Washington woman last week.

On Friday before 4:00 p.m., the Tazewell County Coroner, Charles Hanley, responded to Redbud Drive near Weaver Park for a woman who was found dead by a creek.

Police were alerted after juveniles found her body, Hanley said.

57-year-old Nanette Seacrist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hanley said it appears Seacrist was driving and slid into a tree. When she got out of her car, she slipped and fell down an embankment.

The autopsy yesterday show her cause of death was due to cold exposure.

No foul play is suspected. This death is being investigated by the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Washington Police Department.