PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a Peoria woman is dead after overheating in her apartment.

According to Harwood, 53-year-old Henrietta Moore was found dead in her apartment at the Lexington Hills apartment complex on Thursday afternoon by the building manager.

“It is a direct result of the heat,” Harwood said.

The building manager told Harwood that her electrical power to her residence was cut off by Ameren on July 7.

The coroner warns people with respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease and anyone over the age of 45 are more at risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses.

“That’s the case in this circumstance, where we have someone who’s got medical issues and medical conditions that are compromised or exacerbated based on these heat-related issues that people have,” he said.

A list of central Illinois cooling centers for those in need is available here.

The coroner said he believed this was an “isolated incident,” noting there have only been two or three heat-related deaths in the past few years. He attributed that to the fact that “Peoria has a lot of good resources to prevent it.”