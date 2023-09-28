EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — An 82-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Woodford County on Interstate 39.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said his office was waiting to release the Hudson, Wis. man’s identity until his family can arrive here.

The coroner said it appeared the man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck south on I-39 in the passing lane. A semi tractor-trailer was also going south in the righthand lane and at some point, the two vehicles collided and wound up in a ditch on the west side of the interstate, he said.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash which occurred just before 4:45 p.m. The state police said a 82-year-old woman in the pickup, also from Hudson, and the semi driver, a 52-year-old Charlotte, N.C., man, were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

ISP Spokesperson Jayme Bufford said the pickup attempted to pass the semi and in the process, collided with the larger truck. The pickup then veered off to the left before coming back in front of the semi when it was struck.

Both vehicles went off the road. The pickup overturned before coming to a rest, Bufford said.

A condition update for those two was not immediately available. A spokesperson for the ISP said no further information regarding citations or tickets was available as the matter was still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is released.