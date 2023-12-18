PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal funding for Peoria’s public broadcasting TV station is on hold while the Corporation for Public Broadcasting conducts an investigation into the station’s financial woes.

A statement released last week but obtained over the weekend by WMBD-TV states the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which manages grants and funding for the nation’s public broadcasting network, has pushed the pause button on giving out federal dollars to the embattled TV station.

“CPB calculated but will not release WTVP’s FY 2024 CSG (Community Service Grant) until we can learn more about the issues and determine whether proper controls are in place to ensure sound stewardship of CSG funds,” the statement said.

The matter has been referred to the organization’s Office of Inspector General. Further details weren’t immediately available.

WCBU-FM, the NPR affiliate in Peoria, first reported this information last week.

WTVP has been embroiled in controversy ever since former CEO Lesley Matuszak’s death in September, with the station having to cut $1.5 million from its budget, lay off nine employees and pause the publication of Peoria Magazine. A criminal investigation has also been initiated.

Questions have swirled on social media over the past few months regarding the station’s fiscal well-being. Rumors of the station possibly shuttering its doors were tamped down by Board Chairman Andrew Rand earlier this month.

When asked to comment on the investigation by the CPB, Rand said, “The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a vital partner to WTVP and WTVP will continue to communicate and work closely with CPB.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the investigation by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would take or what it would mean for the station.

At a board meeting in November, trustees for Peoria’s public television station were told that employee theft was one of the reasons the TV station needed to get a forensic audit to appease the Corporation for Public Broadcasting which gives annual grants to PBS stations.

An inspector general has the ability to do its own investigations and audits and could be termed as a “watchdog” for the CPB. Their findings are often made public.

And the station is already being investigated by the Peoria Police Department and the Illinois Attorney General’s office. A police report was filed at the Peoria Police Station but it contains little information regarding the allegations of theft.

And the TV station has filed a claim with its insurance company seeking to reclaim some of the lost money. The station has named Matuszak and the station’s former finance and human resources director Lin McLaughlin as employees who “appear” to have approved “improper, unauthorized, or questionable” spending.