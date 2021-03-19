Correctional officers enter not guilty pleas for February bar fight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Four of the five correctional officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center accused of starting a fight at a Lexington bar appeared in court Friday morning, March 19.

Gino Wendes, 24, was served a three-count bill of indictment, including two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of mob action. All three charges are felonies.

Wendes and his defense attorney Phil Finnegan entered a not guilty to plea to all three charges.

Finnegan is also representing two of the other correctional officers involved in the brawl: Jason Dyer, 43 and Adam Deal, 38.

Dyer appeared in-person and was served with six felony charges, including five charges of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of mob action. All six charges are felonies.

Dyer and Finnegan entered a not guilty plea to all six charges.

Adam Deal was charged with four felonies including three counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action. All four are felonies. Deal entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

The other correctional officer Adam Greenway, 29, was charged with two felonies, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of mob action. Greenway entered a not guilty plea to both charges.

The four correctional officers are accused of starting a fight with three other men, one a Vietnam veteran, at Dat Bar in Lexington in February. The men were there with a larger group of employees from the correctional center in Pontiac.

All four men are due back in the courtroom in early May.