WASHINGTON, Ill. — The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Experience has come to Uftring Chevrolet in Washington.

The all-new 2020 Corvette Stingray is on display from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. This will be the tour’s only stop outside of Chicago in the state of Illinois.

Guests can sit in the first-ever mid-engine production Corvette and talk to Chevrolet product specialists, view interactive displays and more.

Uftring Chevrolet is located at 1860 Washington Road.