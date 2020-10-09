Costume shops adjusting to COVID-19, still open for Halloween season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween is right around the corner and there’s still time to pick out the perfect costume for the occasion.

Whether you want to go as a superhero or go as the star of a Netflix original series like ‘Tiger King,’ Halloween stores and costume suppliers have a bit of everything for everyone, especially the Costume Trunk in Peoria.

The shop, located on Main St., specializes in costumes for all occasions and has masks, dresses, and other kinds of outfits. Owner Steve Spain said the shop has been struggling this year due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a challenge, we’ve been here for 39 years, 40 next,” Spain said. “Most of our business is based on shows or theater, conventions, parades. Things people get together in groups.”

With the pandemic canceling many parties and large get-togethers, the store hasn’t been able to supply costumes for school plays, dinner parties, or other occasions. Still, the store is looking forward to Halloween.

The Costume Trunk has monster masks, wigs, and other accessories people might normally try-on. This year, Spain said they can’t allow anyone to try on masks or wigs due to safety concerns.

“I think at this point, people are very understanding and they go, ‘yeah I can see that,’ and in fact, I think we’ve gotten some extra customers because of the precautions we take,” Spain said.

Spain said if going into the store is uncomfortable, they give customers the ability to shop online through their website.

