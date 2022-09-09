HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students.

According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home.

Families should have received messages regarding this information.

Police are requesting this out of an abundance of caution, and they expected more parent vehicles during student pickups Friday.

Anyone who spots the animal is encouraged to call 309-888-5030.

This story will be updated.