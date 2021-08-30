Could Hurricane Ida have an impact on Peoria gas prices? Here’s what experts are saying

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria fell slightly last week, putting the average price per gallon at $3.28.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went down just 0.9 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $3.18 while the most expensive price is $3.55 per gallon, a difference of 37 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.27 per gallon, up 5 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.24 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $3.11 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said while the national price of gas dropped, he does not expect the drop to last with Hurricane Ida in play.

“Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries, and pipelines. We’re likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point,” De Haan said in a blog post.

De Haan said he expects the national average to rise between 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks, which he claimed are, “far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey.” He said it is possible that damage assessments from Ida could change that.

“While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked. The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding, which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low,” De Haan said.