Could remote learning continue into the fall semester?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Governor J.B Pritzker suspended in-person learning for the remainder of the spring semester, and now some are asking, what happens come fall? Well, there’s a possibility your student may be learning from home at that time.

Many teachers say they would rather have them in the class getting face to face instruction, but Governor Pritzker says its their safety that he’s most concerned about.

On Sunday he told Illinoisans to continue practicing the social distancing guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control. He also said teachers should be prepared for remote learning in the fall.

“I would prepare for both (remote learning and in-person learning),” said Pritzker, when asked what teachers should do for the fall semester. “It’s still unclear what things will look like over the summer and the fall, but without knowing the answer, e-learning is an important thing to develop either way.”

While its been challenging functioning in uncertainty, Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry says, staff in Region 17 understand why the governor made the call.

“The possibility of that is not a surprise,” said Jontry. “We all understand that that is a possibility. Fingers crossed that it’s not something that we will have to do, but it is something that the districts in the region that I serve are actively preparing for.”

Many say there are some positives to remote learning. Students are working independently, practicing professional development, and are getting more 1on1 time thanks to zoom. However, leaders in East Peoria’s District 86 say they hope things get back to normal over the next two months, because there’s nothing like being in the classroom.

“The feedback we are getting from parents and students, is that they can truly miss the interaction that the regular school day provides,” said Superintendent Tony Ingold. “We would really like to see an ability to get back to that, at the same time I think we fully understand the need to prepare if that is not possible.”

Both Ingold and Jontry say even if things become more normal, they may consider combining remote and in-person learning, as they see both can benefit a student.