Could remote learning end snow days? Why a local superintendent says not yet

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – Remote learning has changed a lot about schools, but a local superintendent says it won’t change the way snow days are handled just yet.

Dr. Chad Allison, the Superintendent of IVC School District #321 says his district will continue to use snow days when needed.

He says it’s possible because IVC students and staff are doing well continuing in-person learning.

Allison says if weather caused a prolonged closure, going virtual could be an option, but he prefers for students to be in the classroom.

“It’s that question of if we miss these next four days for example, are we better using those as remote days now or adding those onto the end of the year? That’s where we’re in a good spot. We’ve been in person for a lot of days so we can afford to take a day or two off, and call it a snow day,” Allison said.

Allison says his district has three days that can be used as snow days.

He says when deciding on a snow day, he will ultimately do what’s best for students’ and staff safety.