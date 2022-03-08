PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council voted to defer the vote that would allow the sale of the Spirit of Peoria.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to defer the vote on a resolution recommending the council vote to allow its owner, G&G Packet, to sell the riverboat for two weeks.

The deferral was approved unanimously to give the council time to gather more information.

According to documents, the council was informed on Feb. 1, that G&G was approached by Yacht Starship Dining Cruises of Tampa, FL. to purchase the Spirit of Peoria for $1 million.

City staff stated that they were unable to learn the financial information from G&G about the sale, so City Manager Patrick Ulrich recommended the city should waive the right of first refusal, meaning they would walk away from the deal.

Council will discuss the topic again during their meeting on March 22. The current lease with the city will expire at the end of April.