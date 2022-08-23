PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of bringing red light cameras to Peoria Tuesday.

During the council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting state legislators to sponsor an amendment to the automated traffic law enforcement system. The resolution passed unanimously.

In order to utilize red light cameras in Illinois, the city will need a state legislator to sponsor an amendment to include Peoria County among the counties allowed to use an automatic traffic enforcement system.

“What we are asking our lawmakers to do, come fall session or whenever they see fit to do it, is to give our constituents, who are also their constituents, the same weapons that can be used to deal with lawbreakers, who drive recklessly and who have no regard whatsoever for some of our stop lights,” District Two Council Member Chuck Grayeb said.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Peoria police are doing their own research related to red light cameras.

“There is a lot of work in the background, it is not as simple as just grabbing the stop light camera and putting it in the intersection,” Echeveria said.

The city hopes that the cameras would reduce crashes, improve traffic flow and allow police to focus on other safety issues.

The Illinois counties that currently allow for red light cameras are Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, St. Charles and Will counties.