Councilwoman Rita Ali announces candidacy for Peoria Mayor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At-large councilwoman Rita Ali has announced her candidacy to enter the field for Peoria Mayor.

In front of family and friends, Ali gave a speech from her home addressing what she thought Peoria needs in a mayor. Ali addressed that in 185 years all the leaders of Peoria have been white men and she’s ready to be the first woman and first Black person to lead the city.

“I’m ready to show little girls and young women, the fathers of daughters and all residents of this city, that a woman can lead Peoria and that a person of color can lift Peoria,” Ali said.

Ali also said if elected to the office of mayor, she will be full-time mayor and retire from her position at Illinois Central College as Vice President of Workforce and Diversity.

“I am realistic enough to admit that I cannot effectively do both of these jobs on a full-time basis, no one can,” Ali said. “Although the job of Peoria mayor is classified as part-time, Peoria deserves more than that.”

Ali said she wants a new vision for the city and that vision has always been a cornerstone of her leadership and wants to work with business leaders, community members and work together to assemble a new strategic plan for Peoria.

“I imagine a city that attracts new business because it invests in a more educated and skilled workforce,” Ali said. “One that grows its population through expanded home-ownership, safer neighborhoods and broader transportation systems like Amtrak.”

Ali said her platform will focus on five key areas; economic development and jobs, population growth, neighborhood safety, education and equity.

“The people of Peoria want safe neighborhoods,” Ali said. “They want a decent education for their family and secure jobs that pay a family-sustaining wage.”

Ali said her work in higher-education and on the City Council have exposed her to many issues she plans to fix in the city.

“I have seen the academic side, the governmental side, the business side, and the citizen side of Peoria,” Ali said. “In my service on the City Council, I’ve been exposed to the complex problems and needs of Peoria and its citizens. Our city requires full-time leadership to bring about change.”

Ali is the sixth person to announce their plans to run for mayor, joining current Mayor Jim Ardis, Chama St. Louis, Andres Feliz, Chuck Brown, and Couri Thomas.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected