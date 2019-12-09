Country artist Travis Tritt coming to Peoria Civic Center

In this Oct. 8, 2018, photo, Travis Tritt performs during “An Opry Salute to Ray Charles” at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

PEORIA, Ill. — Country musician Travis Tritt is coming to the River City next year.

The Southern-rock-influenced artist will play the Peoria Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. May 14. He is currently on tour performing solo acoustic and full band shows across the country.

Three decades after Tritt launched his music career, he is continuing to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the world. Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, and more.

Tickets for the Peoria show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Toyota Box Office, located inside the Peoria Civic Center.