Country Financial says hundreds of claims filed after weekend storms

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance company received hundreds of claims to address auto or property damage as a result of the severe storms that took place over the weekend.

Country Financial spokesperson Chris Coplan said complaints of heavy winds and hail reaching two-and-a-quarter-inch in size caused damage all across central Illinois.

Coplan said those complaints came specifically from Fort Dodge in Iowa, Champaign-Urbana/Savoy, Peoria/Bartonville, Bloomington, Moline, Ottawa, and Schaumburg. Coplan said Bloomington suffered the largest losses in the form of trees falling onto houses.

Coplan said the company’s crops team also compiling information on the damage that farmers suffered over the weekend.

“Like property and auto claims, clients are still reporting crop claims today as well,” Coplan said.

“The storms caused some hail and wind damage to local crops. Hail damage seems to be light overall and wind damage is light to moderate, but the number of claims and losses will depend on how many farmers have the wind endorsement on their policy. So far, we have received over 70 claims from the weekend storms. McLean and Livingston counties currently have the most reported crop damage with over 2,500 acres.”

Below is a breakdown of the claims made by county:

Adams — no damage or minimal

Hancock — no damage or minimal

Henderson — moderate wind and hail damage < 1500 acres

Warren — light wind and hail damage < 1000 acres

McDonough — moderate/severe wind damage > 2000 acres

Schuyler — no damage or minimal

Knox — no damage or minimal

Fulton — no damage or minimal

Mason — light wind damage < 1000 acres

Menard — no damage or minimal

Stark — no damage or minimal

Peoria — moderate wind and hail damage < 1500 acres

Putnam — no damage or minimal

Marshall — no damage or minimal

Tazewell — moderate hail damage >2000 acres

Logan — light hail damage < 1000 acres

De Witt — no damage or minimal

Macon — no damage or minimal

Piatt — no damage or minimal

McLean — moderate/severe wind damage/ some hail damage > 2500 acres

Livingston — moderate/severe wind damage/ some hail damage > 2500 acres

Ford — no damage or minimal

Iroquois — no damage or minimal

Country Financial sent a list of recommendations for those that wish to file claims:

Contact your local insurance agent immediately to start the claims process. Some insurers will cover temporary living expenses to those affected by the storms, including issuing customers a check on the spot. Save all receipts from emergency repairs, including receipts for basic items such as tarps or duct tape. Make an inventory of all damaged property, including vehicles. Take photos of any and all damage. If there is spoiled food in a refrigerator, take pictures before throwing it out. Some insurers will cover the cost of spoiled food.

