Country Financial to cut around 200 jobs in next 15 months

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — About 200 jobs will be eliminated within a 15-month period at Country Financial, company officials confirmed Friday.

In a press release, the company announced nearly half of the 200 positions will be cut through attrition while the remainder of those jobs will be cut through displacements.

Officials also said starting in January 2021, new employees will not be offered a pension plan, and current employees will get a slightly modified pension plan. Salaried employees currently working at Country Financial will not get a merit increase in 2021.

The company said the goal with the cuts is to keep costs down for clients by reducing spending, noting the decision is “necessary to control expenses and to ensure our long-term health as an organization.”

Country Financial said they also plan to sell their regional office in Salem, OR. Almost all the 100 employees working there can expect to work remotely, the company said.

