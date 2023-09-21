PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music star Dustin Lynch will be making a stop in Peoria on his “Killed the Cowboy Tour” on April 6, 2024.

Lynch is known for his songs “Cowboys and Angels,” “Small Town Boy,” and more.

Lynch will be joined by Skeez, a pop, R&B, and country singer who will open the show.

The concert will take place at the Renaissance Coliseum at Bradley University. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Tickets and show information may be found on Bradley’s website or Lynch’s tour website.