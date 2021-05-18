Country star Jason Aldean coming to Peoria Civic Center October 7

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The lights will come on again on the Peoria Civic Center stage.

Jason Aldean has been announced to perform his “Back in the Saddle Tour” at the entertainment venue on October 7.

If you’d like to go, tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster and also at the Civic Center’s Toyota Box Office.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” shared Aldean. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

Venue pre-sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20.