BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Country music star Lee Brice will be making an appearance in Bloomington next spring.

The “I Don’t Dance” and “I Drive Your Truck” singer will make a stop at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts on his “Me & My Guitar” tour on March 9, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale online at artsblooming.org, in person at the Arts & Entertainment Box Office, or by phone at 309-434-2777.