Peoria County Board members vote to close Heddington Oaks

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Board members unanimously voted Thursday to close Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria.

The plan is to close the facility by the end of the year, at which point Heddington Oaks residents will be forced to find new living arrangements. Leaders said they will be helping residents find another nursing home to transition to in the area.

County Board Members said the nursing home has become financially unmanageable. Scott Sorrel, Peoria County Administrator, said the call to close is in no way related to the pandemic. There are 214 beds available in the facility and only 140 are occupied, causing major financial strain on the county.

“Despite all best efforts, our inability to secure an average daily census or number of residents we have in the facility to meet the financial needs of the organization,” Sorrel said.

Rankings from Medicare.gov show Heddington Oaks has historically scored average to below average for quality of care. Also, multiple lawsuits have been filed against the nursing home in the past, costing the county more than $50,000.

Voters have no say on whether Heddington Oaks shuts down. However, voters will decide if the county puts the building up for sale.