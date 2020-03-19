County leaders advise parents to inform kids about COVID-19, comfort to ease anxiety

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Peoria County Regional Superintendent Beth Crider said children can experience anxiety as they hear about the continuous spread of COVID-19.

Crider urges parents to comfort their kids, while also keeping them informed. She said while some people are cooperating and conforming to the “new norm” some families are not adhering to recommendations from medical professionals.

A lot of them are seeing this as a time to go over to their friends house. In my own home, I’ve told my children that they can’t go see grandma and grandpa right now. We’re all going to be staying at home. Beth Crider, Peoria County Regional Superintendent

Crider said younger children just need to know that they are safe and cared for, but parents may have to take a different approach with older kids and teenagers.

“As children are older and especially your teens, one thing I’ve seen out on social media is that struggle of knowing what to tell the teens. They need to be on the same team that we’re all on, we all need to stay home,” Crider said.

She said there are several ways to keep kids stimulated while in isolation. Crider recommends uses free online resources that companies are offering due to current circumstances.