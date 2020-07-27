County officials expect sharp increase in voting by mail this year

CENTRAL ILLINOIS. (WMBD) — With election season approaching county leaders say COVID-19 may cause voting to look different this year.

County leaders say they expect to see a sharp increase in people voting by mail this year with the continued spread of COVID-19.

“We’re going to be mailing between 65,000 and 70,000 vote by mail registrations to Peoria County,” said Executive Director of the Peoria County Election Commission, Thomas Bride.

Tazewell County is also following suit, County Clerk John Ackerman says they’ve already received a number of mail in requests.

“The highest we’ve ever done in Tazewell County is the last election which was 2800, I easily see us passing 10,000 this time,” said Ackerman.

This has raised concerns relating to fraud, but Ackerman says you have to send a mail in voting application before you receive the ballot.

“Once you get the application you still need to sign that, send it back and we verify your signature then we send your ballot and remove you from the possibility of going to your polling location,” said Ackerman.

Bride doesn’t anticipate any problems either.

“They’re all tracked and we know when their back and when they’re sent out,” said Bride. “I still expect to see what we traditionally see for this type of election, I just think the percentage of it by voting by mail, early voting and election day voting will be different.”

If you choose to vote by mail this year application requests are due one week before the election and ballots must be sent in on election day.

