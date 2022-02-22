WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying suspects involved in an armed robbery.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to Smokers Outlet Shop near Western and Heading Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. to a report of an armed business robbery Friday.

Surveillance video from the scene shows one suspect with a handgun holding a victim at gunpoint, while a second suspect attempted to get into the cash register and safe.

The suspects fled the scene, and are believed to have possibly left in a white vehicle.





No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria County Investigations Division Detective Lieutenant Dan Corpus at (309) 258-7160 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.