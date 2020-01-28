Couple arrested in Arizona during meth seizure, largest meth seizure Arizona Department of Public Safety history

Breaking News
Woman files lawsuit against Town of Normal, police over stolen $12K incident
LITTLEFIELD, AZ.– The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized 362 pounds of meth last week from a Peoria man and his wife.

The Peoria Journal Star reports 38-year-old Maurius M. Mason and 52-year-old Julie J. Mason of Iowa were stopped by a state trooper Friday on Interstate 15, south of Littlefield. They were both arrested for possession and for transportation of a dangerous drug.

According to the PJ star, this is the largest single methamphetamine seizure in Arizona Department of Public Safety history.

