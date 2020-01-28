Couple arrested in Arizona during meth seizure, largest meth seizure Arizona Department of Public Safety history

LITTLEFIELD, AZ.– The Arizona Department of Public Safety seized 362 pounds of meth last week from a Peoria man and his wife.

The Peoria Journal Star reports 38-year-old Maurius M. Mason and 52-year-old Julie J. Mason of Iowa were stopped by a state trooper Friday on Interstate 15, south of Littlefield. They were both arrested for possession and for transportation of a dangerous drug.

According to the PJ star, this is the largest single methamphetamine seizure in Arizona Department of Public Safety history.