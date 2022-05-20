BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington bride and groom married each other on a pickleball court Friday, May 20.

The ceremony was held at Evergreen Racquet Club and Tennis Fitness Center on court two, where Julene James and Charlie Wood met after joining a pickleball league in 2021.

The wedding was ordained by a pastor they play with and most of the guests were also people they’ve made friends with while on the court.

James and Wood said it’s a sentimental location that seemed like the perfect place for their wedding.

“This is where we met so it seemed like the right thing to do to get married here and enjoy it with people we’ve come to know and make friends with and supported us in our relationship,” Wood said.

The reception followed the ceremony, where guests ate cake, and, of course, played celebratory pickleball.