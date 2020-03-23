Couples postpone, cancel wedding plans to prevent COVID-19 risks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 is temporarily closing schools and businesses, but it’s also postponing a day many couples have been waiting for: their wedding day.

From bridesmaid dresses to limits on gathering sizes, many couples, venues, and vendors have had to change their plans.

Peoria County couple Laura Tweed and BJ Ledbetter were planning on getting married in April. Last week, while restrictions on social gatherings were being made, they decided it would be best to postpone their wedding date.

“We didn’t want anybody to feel obligated to take the chance of coming out to celebrate with us, we’d rather just postpone than have any risk,” said Tweed.

But, the couple still wanted to carry on with their marriage with a small family-only ceremony.

Laura and BJ aren’t alone in their decisions, couples across the country have had to adjust their weddings due to COVID-19. Tweed says they’ve spent a lot of time and money planning the ceremony and celebration and having to postpone was upsetting.

But, for them, the most important thing was to keep their friends and family safe.

“We’ve got family with chronic illness, underlying disease, and it’s not worth it to take the risk for anybody,” said Tweed.

At Venue Chisca, owners have rescheduled 15 weddings through May 9. Most of those weddings were expecting 200 to 250 guests, which is more people than allowed for social gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Owners at Venue Chisca say their couples have handled the situation well and they’re looking forward to getting back to their usual wedding and events.