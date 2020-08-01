Couri Thomas to announce candidacy for Peoria Mayor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Couri Thomas will announce his candidacy for Peoria Mayor Saturday morning.

The presentation will be held at the corner of Washington & State Street by the Richard Pryor Statue at 11 a.m. Donations for support can be sent via CashApp $VoteCouriThomas or through his website.

Thomas also ran for mayor in 2017.

