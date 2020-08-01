PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Couri Thomas will announce his candidacy for Peoria Mayor Saturday morning.
The presentation will be held at the corner of Washington & State Street by the Richard Pryor Statue at 11 a.m. Donations for support can be sent via CashApp $VoteCouriThomas or through his website.
Thomas also ran for mayor in 2017.
Latest Headlines
- Couri Thomas to announce candidacy for Peoria Mayor
- Three dead after car, ambulance collision in Woodford County
- Kurt’s Korner for July 31, 2020: if you hit the ball in the water, you owe dad a milkshake
- Illinois Star Pulls out of NBA Draft
- McDonald’s on Main in Peoria permanently closing