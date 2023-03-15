PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A court dismissed an appeal without prejudice in the ongoing Peoria County Auditor case.

Peoria County had filed an appeal against Jessica Thomas after a Peoria County judge ruled the auditor was allowed to be paid their salary after voters eliminated the auditor position by referendum on Nov. 3, 2022.

Thomas sought an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent Peoria County from putting the results in place. That restraining order was granted on Nov. 17, 2022.

The court granted Thomas a preliminary injunction on Nov. 28, 2022.

With the appeal being dismissed, the county can not seek reimbursement.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED