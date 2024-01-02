KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested two for alleged rural burglaries on Friday, Dec. 29.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office news release, 31-year-old Jesse D. Line and 30-year-old Jadin R. White were charged with theft, burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff’s office had been receiving several reports of thefts and burglaries in vacant and seldom frequented properties since May 2023. In response, deputies started going on increased patrols in rural areas and conducting covert surveillance operations.

The surveillance operation eventually identified a vehicle leaving a vacant property in rural Galesburg. When the vehicle was stopped and searched, deputies located several stolen items and burglary tools, the sheriff’s office said.

Both White and Line were transported to the Knox County Jail and were released on Dec. 30.

