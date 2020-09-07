COVID-19 cases continue to increase in McLean County

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McClean County Health Department reports 46 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,600.

Monday’s update shows 1,295 people are at home isolating, eight people are hospitalized, with two of them are in ICU.

Over 54,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity slightly decreased to 11.2%.

