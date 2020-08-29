COVID-19 cases drop at Morton School District 709

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton District 709’s weekly COVID-19 update reported fewer cases than the previous week, though the number of students in quarantine rose slightly.

District Superintendent Jeffrey Hill confirmed 8 COVID-19 positive cases among the student body on Friday, Aug. 28, a drop from 12 last week. Seven of those cases are high school students.

Meanwhile, quarantines rose from 84 to 95. That number is a decrease from the mid-week count. The number of students choosing remote learning is now at 249, up from 231. School officials said they expected to see those numbers fluctuate daily.

In terms of staff, two employees are out of the classroom after testing positive for the virus, pushing the total number of cases up from zero cases one week ago. 10 employees are currently quarantining, a decrease from 13 employees last week.

District 709’s positivity and quarantine rates are at .28 percent and 3.3 percent.

District officials said they are communicating daily with the Tazewell County Health Department regarding any COVID cases, close contacts and protocols.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected