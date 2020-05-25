COVID-19 cases near 300 in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria is less than 20 cases away from reaching 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Monday, the Peoria County Health Department released numbers that show Peoria has a total of 181 cases. Of those positive cases, 149 people recovered. In Peoria, 61% of cases are women. Twenty-one people are at home isolating and three a hospitalized at a local hospital.

The death toll in Peoria remains at eight.

Tazewell remains right under 70 with 67 positive cases and Woodford has 18. The total amount of cases in the Tri-County area is 266. Three people from Tazewell County and two people from Woodford County died from the virus.

