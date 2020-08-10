McLean County COVID-19 cases near 650, no one hospitalized with the virus

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports six new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 645.

According to the health department, 101 people are at home isolating and the hospital has no patients with the virus. So far, 529 people are considered recovered.

The department also said people under 30 years-old makes up nearly half the total confirmed cases. The 40-49 age range has seen the second-highest rate of positive cases after people in their 20s.

