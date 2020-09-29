COVID-19 cases, positivity rate falling in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the McLean County Health Department saw eight new cases of the virus and a falling positivity rate.
178 people are isolating at home and nine people are hospitalized with none in intensive care. 3,088 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 72,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.8% through Monday.
Collectively, Mclean County has 3,298 cases of the virus with 23 COVID-related deaths.
