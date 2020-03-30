COVID-19 cases up to 17 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now 17 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County, health officials said Monday.

Two of the new cases are men in their 40s, who are both self-isolating. One is a woman in her 70s who is hospitalized and the other is a woman also in her 70s, who is in the ICU.

A drive-thru testing site recently opened at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington. The McLean County Health Department said the number of tests being done is difficult to determine as not all of those being tested at the location are McLean County residents. The number of cases a county has is determined by a person’s county of residence.

The drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first death in McLean County related to the virus, a woman in her 70s, was reported on March 22.