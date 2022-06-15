MANTENO, Ill. (WMBD) — One veteran has died in a COVID-19 outbreak at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno. There were 22 cases of COVID-19 reported by the home on Wednesday morning.

The veterans’ home released a statement after identifying six staff members and 16 residents as positive for COVID-19. The statement credits “robust” rapid testing processes and support of the Illinois Department of Public Health laboratories with their quick identification of positive cases.

The testing date leading to these positive results was not listed in the statement.

Of the 16 residents who tested positive, 15 had received a vaccine and booster shots. The one resident who died had not yet received a booster shot when they tested positive. This resident was given a booster shot Wednesday morning, and passed away hours later.

The resident who died was asymptomatic and already under hospice care at the home.

This outbreak comes weeks after Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino published findings that implicated a lack of proper government response to a similar situation at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home in 2020.

Residents who have tested positive have been moved to the home’s negative pressure isolation unit and are under the supervision of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs staff.

This story will be updated.