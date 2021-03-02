COVID-19 hospitalizations down and vaccinations up, but doctors warn not to let guard down

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Vaccinations are up and hospitalizations are down, but medical experts warn against letting the guard down, even if someone has been vaccinated.

Dr. Doug Kasper, Section Head of Infectious Disease at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, said hospitalizations have decreased by 90% since the holidays and about 10% of Illinoisans are vaccinated.

But not so fast – it takes time for the vaccines to reach peak immunity, he said.

“We need to continue to keep rates as low as possible in the meantime, and then we need to allow sufficient time to pass so that people that are vaccinated have received the benefit of the vaccine,” said Dr. Kasper.

For the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it’s 14 days after the second shot until immunity peaks, or day 42 from shot number one. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it takes 28 days until immunity peaks.

The Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA on Feb. 27.