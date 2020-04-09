COVID-19 impacting home sales; real estate experts say market was very strong before the virus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 outbreak is impacting home sales with less showings and no open houses.

If you’re looking to sell your house, real estate experts say right now is a great time to do it.

But with the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, buying a home is presented with some new challenges.

With interest rates being down between 1-1.5%, local realtors say now is the time to buy a home.

John Lofgren from INB says he’s never seen interest rates this low. He adds this is a great time for people to refinance their homes.

Lofgren says for a 30-year fix is around 3%, and a 15-year is around a 2.5% interest rate.

President of Re/Max Traders Unlimited says many showings have changed from in-person to virtual due to the ‘Stay-at-Home’ order.

“Not opening every door in the world, doing things the right way, in terms of the homes that have people in them. I’m hearing about 50% of them are available for showings, the others are just postponing showings for now,” said Jeff Kolbus.

Kolbus says the real estate market started very stron this year.

In the first two months, sales were up 20% over 2019.

Jenni Wickert had trouble selling her home for months last year, put it back on the market in February, and it sold in four days.

“We actually cannot find a house for us to move into. We’re going into a rental from one of our friends because there’s not a house out there we want to move into,” Wickert said.

Wickert says the issue is there are no open houses due to the Novel Coronavirus, and finally getting a house tour is more of a hassle now.

Kolbus says 2020 was set to be a great year for buying and selling homes.

“I think consumer confidence was coming back. We had really taken a hit a couple years ago when Caterpillar announced moving their headquarters. I think mentally that really affected our market and just every consumer in the Peoria area. I think we’ve gotten over that, and the first few months of this year, was unfortunately our rebound year, this was when things were turning around, then all of a sudden the virus hit.”

Kolbus says once this ‘Stay-at-Home’ order passes, the surge in home sales will increase once again.

