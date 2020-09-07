COVID-19 impacting Labor Day celebrations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For 19 years hundreds of people marched downtown Peoria on Labor Day, but Monday the streets were bare.

Tom McLaughlin, Labor Council President of West Central Illinois said the holiday was instituted to celebrate the work that American families. The annual parade commended people who have contributed to the prosperity of the United States.

However, this year looks different. “This year unfortunately I think people are going to have to do some things independently,” McLaughlin said.

Due to the pandemic, large gatherings are prohibited. McLaughlin is still encouraging everyone to think about the meaning of the holiday saying it’s not just another for a backyard barbecue.

“Maybe you have an aunt and uncle a grandparent who has retired and sit down with them and talk about the work they did and how it contributed the society that we live in that’s very important,” McLaughlin said.

He said you can count on a traditional labor day celebration next year.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected