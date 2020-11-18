COVID-19 mitigations are forcing Maggie Miley’s to shut down; more than 40 people will be without a job

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 40 people in Normal will be without a job next week after the owner of Maggie Miley’s announced the bar is shutting down.

Governor J.B. Pritzker handed down new mitigations for Region 2, banning bars and restaurants in from having indoor dining and slapping them with a 25% capacity limit. Maggie Miley’s Co-Owner Peter Connolly says, as a result, curbside service has not been successful and he’s no longer able to pay staff or utilities.

He wants to thank the community for keeping them open for 16 years, but at this time he can’t see a way for it to stay open.

“We do pretty good when we have people inside and that’s what was keeping the doors open,” said Connolly. “But with the lockdowns and the limited business at the moment, it just is going to be extremely difficult. We are looking at all options, but it is just not looking good at the moment.”

The venue will be officially closing next Wednesday. Curbside pickup and outdoor seating will be available until then.