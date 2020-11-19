COVID-19 mitigation efforts bringing changes to the Peoria Park District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District will be adapting to the new COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be going into effect Friday.

District parks and trails will remain open to the public. A 10-person maximum group size will be allowed on parks and trail, and masks will be required in all group activities.

Indoor rentals in cabins and lodges will be suspended at Camp Wokanda. Families with a group sizes of less than 10 will still be able to camp outdoors.

All trails remain open at the Forest Park Nature Center. Field trips with a group size larger than 10 will be canceled. The center’s retail shop remains open at 25% capacity.

The Lakeview Recreation Center will be closed to the public. The center will continue to host YMCA e-learning support programming. The centers dance classes will be led virtually.

Moonlight Coalition for Adult Learning classes will continue at Logan Recreation Center with classes limited to 10 students and teachers. Staff at the center will also be using Zoom to limit in-person contact.

The Noble Center for Park Administration will be closed to the public, but staff will still be available to answer the phones on weekdays.

The Owens Recreation center will be closed to the public, with limited usage available for individual skating lessons.

Advance registration will be required for Peoria Park District Golf. The Golf Learning center’s indoor hitting area will be closed, with its retail shop limited to 25% capacity.

The Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum will remain closed. The playhouse will continue to provide virtual programs for children and families.

Peoria Zoo capacity will be limited to 25%. All non-members will need to buy online tickets in advance. The zoo will allow groups of 10 or less, and require masks to be worn at all times.

DREAM2 after-school program will continue with a maximum of 10 students in a group at Proctor Recreation Center. The weight room will remain open at limited capacity. All other programming at the center will be suspended.

The Riverplex will be open for members’ use only at 25% capacity. Masks will be required for all activities except swimming. Locker rooms will also be closed.

More information of the governors guidelines can be found here.