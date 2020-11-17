COVID-19 testing available for staff at Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A simpler option for Peoria Public Schools staff to get tested for COVID-19.

Starting Monday, tests are happening at the administration building.

The testing will then branch out to Manual, Richwoods, and Peoria High School on November 23rd. The district’s communications director explains what staff will experience when they go for a test.

“They do have staff members that will be administering it, it’s not the very invasive kind of test, it’s not that one. It’s actually just the nose swab, so it’s not invasive. It’s very quick, very easy and luckily they get the results back fairly quickly,” said Thomas Bruch, communication’s director.

Testing at the administration building will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The exception will be during school board meetings.

Peoria Public Schools is also partnering with Unity Point to get both students and staff tested.

That starts in a limited capacity for high schoolers in the Trewyn Wraparound Center next week.

Testing would then expand to other students in January.