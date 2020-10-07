COVID-19 testing now available for minors at select Hy-Vee drive through locations

WEST DES MOINES, IA (WMBD) — More than 150 Hy-Vee pharmacies across eight states, including Illinois, are now equipped for drive-through COVID-19 testing.

The Iowa based company made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, stating each pharmacy can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour and all tests are free. Individuals do not have to have symptoms to be eligible for a test, but must pre-register online to receive a voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

Appointments are available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Tests take approximately five minutes and will be collected by the Hy-Vee pharmacy and shipped to a lab via the United Parcel Service (UPS). Results will be sent to the patient by email in three to five business days.

A list of participating Illinois locations is below.

Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 Sheridan Road, Ste. 20, Peoria, IL

Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton, IL

East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 E. Main St., Galesburg, IL

Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave. W., Milan, IL

Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Ave. of the Cities, Moline, IL

Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru, IL

Hy-Vee on Broadway, 3700 Broadway St., Quincy, IL

Twin Oaks Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth St., Silvis, IL

Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL

