COVID-19 testing site at Civic Center parking lot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A new COVID -19 testing site welcomed its first patients Saturday in downtown Peoria.

The Peoria Civic Center parking lot is hosting drive-thru and walk-up testing tents. The tests are self swab and are being handled by Illinois Army National Guard members.

This site and the guardsmen are from the Bloomington site in hopes of upping the state’s testing numbers. Testing officials say, numbers might go up, but do not be alarmed.

“The key to effectively to combating COVID-19 is testing and I think the governor and IDPH has made that clear, so the more tests we can get out there, the more results we can look at and better position we’ll be in to make decisions,” said Major A.J. Ruggieri.

He also says the site had a line in the morning but died down during the afternoon. The site will be open every day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they hit the 250 testing quota.